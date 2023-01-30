Free shipping on orders $35+

The Young Witch’s Guide to Living Magically
The Young Witch's Guide to Living Magically

Potions, Lotions, Rituals, and Spells for Kids

by Nikki Van De Car

Hardcover

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

120 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762484010

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Health & Daily Living / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

From the top-selling author of The Junior Witch's Handbook comes a guide to self-care that illuminates the connection between the mind and the body, with an emphasis on connecting to the natural world.

The Young Witch's Guide to Living Magically teaches young witches that there is a strong connection between their body and spirit. With chapters on the internal, the external, and the home, young readers will learn to use charged crystals, healing herbs, and sacred spaces to help alleviate their stress and to create a better life for themselves. From projects such as baking lavender-chamomile cupcakes to creating shampoos to creating wind chimes and more, mystical expert Nikki Van De Car gives kids calming ways to bring peace, power, and magic into their busy lives. 

What's Inside

