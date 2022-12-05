Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Junior Astrologer's Oracle Deck and Guidebook
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Junior Astrologer's Oracle Deck and Guidebook

44 Cards for Budding Mystics

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Uta Krogmann

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Cards
ebook Hardcover
Cards
ebook Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762483181

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Card Games

Description

A vibrant oracle deck that allows new and current young fans of divination to continue growing their practice.

This adaptation of Nikki Van De Car’s The Junior Astrologer's Handbook  is the perfect tool for young mystics looking to harness the energies of the cosmos as they figure out the role astrology plays in their every day life. The 44-card deck complements our stunning handbook, while also serving as a standalone deck for users who may be coming to divination on their own. 

A 96-page companion booklet offers a variety of ways to use the deck to help users as they navigate difficult situations (with friends, at home, or at school), while offering them a better understanding of the power they have over their own life/decisions. Whether looking to do a daily pull for inspiration or in need of answers to specific questions, users will learn what the elements, planets, moon phases, and signs all mean in a reading.  

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

The Junior Handbook Series