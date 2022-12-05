Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Junior Tarot Reader's Deck and Guidebook
The Junior Tarot Reader's Deck and Guidebook

78 Cards for Budding Mystics

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Uta Krogmann

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762483174

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Card Games

Description

The companion deck to The Junior Tarot Reader’s Handbook, which allows new and current fans of tarot to continue growing their practice with divination.

This adaptation of Nikki Van De Car’s The Junior Tarot Reader’s Handbook includes a 78-card deck showcasing Uta Krogmann's gorgeous artwork, in which she took special care to keep imagery inclusive so that any reader can see themselves reflected. The 96-page companion booklet teaches readers a variety of ways to do readings, interpret the cards, and use the deck to help navigate difficult situations (with friends, at home, or at school), all while offering a better understanding of the power we have over our own lives/decisions.  

