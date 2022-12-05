The Junior Tarot Reader's Deck and Guidebook

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The companion deck to The Junior Tarot Reader’s Handbook, which allows new and current fans of tarot to continue growing their practice with divination.



This adaptation of Nikki Van De Car’s The Junior Tarot Reader’s Handbook includes a 78-card deck showcasing Uta Krogmann's gorgeous artwork, in which she took special care to keep imagery inclusive so that any reader can see themselves reflected. The 96-page companion booklet teaches readers a variety of ways to do readings, interpret the cards, and use the deck to help navigate difficult situations (with friends, at home, or at school), all while offering a better understanding of the power we have over our own lives/decisions.