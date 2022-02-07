Learn how to read tarot cards and understand what the past, present, and future have to say about your life, especially as it pertains to friendships, family, and school.



From Nikki Van De Car, author of The Junior Witch’s Handbook and The Junior Astrologer’s Handbook, this third book in the Junior Handbook series teaches young readers how to use tarot to get answers to questions about life, friendships, family, school, and more. The book offers a step-by-step guide to everything from how to choose a deck to how to do a reading and includes detailed explanations of what each card in a tarot deck represents and how to apply these meanings to your own life. Maybe you need to focus more at school or examine how you've been treating your friends. Perhaps you simply need more love and support from family. Whatever the need, whatever the question, let the cards be a source of wisdom in how to handle anything that comes your way. With beautiful illustrations from Uta Krogmann, this is an empowering guide of self-discovery. Whether reading on your own or with friends, The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook is the perfect guide for budding mystics.