Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
American Roots
Lessons and Inspiration from the Designers Reimagining Our Home Gardens
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 8, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“I love this book. Here are home gardens of designers from every part of our great country that are inspiring proof of a passionate vitality and freshness in American gardening today.” — Page Dickey, author of Uprooted
In recent years, bold designers have begun championing an American design aesthetic that embraces regional cultures, plants, and growing conditions. In American Roots, Nick McCullough, Allison McCullough, and Teresa Woodard highlight designers and creatives with exceptional home gardens, focused on those who push the boundaries, trial extraordinary plants, embrace a regional ethos, and express their talents in highly personal ways. Covering all the regions of the country, the profiles dive into design influences, share the back stories of the gardens and their creators, and include design tips and plant suggestions.
American Roots is a beautiful invitation to reconsider how we define the American garden, filled with guidance and encouragement for anyone looking to dig more deeply into their own home garden.
In recent years, bold designers have begun championing an American design aesthetic that embraces regional cultures, plants, and growing conditions. In American Roots, Nick McCullough, Allison McCullough, and Teresa Woodard highlight designers and creatives with exceptional home gardens, focused on those who push the boundaries, trial extraordinary plants, embrace a regional ethos, and express their talents in highly personal ways. Covering all the regions of the country, the profiles dive into design influences, share the back stories of the gardens and their creators, and include design tips and plant suggestions.
American Roots is a beautiful invitation to reconsider how we define the American garden, filled with guidance and encouragement for anyone looking to dig more deeply into their own home garden.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“This transcontinental tour of modern home gardens showcases a healthy dose of gardener and garden diversity across the spectrum of the American landscape. It offers lessons and inspiration and ingeniously seasons them with playfulness, passion, and purpose.” —Jennifer Jewell, author of Under Western Skies and The Earth in Her Hands, host of Cultivating Place
“As an editor of a national magazine, I know how difficult it is to find gardens beautiful enough to inspire people across the country. This book does just that—letting us have a peek over the fence to discover new plants, design ideas, and the gardeners themselves.” —Stephen Orr, editor in chief, Better Homes Gardens
“Includes design tips and ideas to inspire home gardeners everywhere.” —Library Journal
“A garden is a personal thing, and it is about time we have a book that will inspire American gardeners to be personal about their design and plants. American Roots is well worth a place either on the coffee table or in the library of every gardener.” —Sidney Frazier, vice president of horticulture, Middleton Place
“I love this book. Here are home gardens of designers from every part of our great country that are inspiring proof of a passionate vitality and freshness in American gardening today.” —Page Dickey, author of Uprooted, co-founder of The Garden Conservancy Open Days
“American Roots serves as not just a celebration of US gardening styles but also of an overarching gardening community, of which its readers are a warmly welcomed part.” —Horticulture
“As an editor of a national magazine, I know how difficult it is to find gardens beautiful enough to inspire people across the country. This book does just that—letting us have a peek over the fence to discover new plants, design ideas, and the gardeners themselves.” —Stephen Orr, editor in chief, Better Homes Gardens
“Includes design tips and ideas to inspire home gardeners everywhere.” —Library Journal
“A garden is a personal thing, and it is about time we have a book that will inspire American gardeners to be personal about their design and plants. American Roots is well worth a place either on the coffee table or in the library of every gardener.” —Sidney Frazier, vice president of horticulture, Middleton Place
“I love this book. Here are home gardens of designers from every part of our great country that are inspiring proof of a passionate vitality and freshness in American gardening today.” —Page Dickey, author of Uprooted, co-founder of The Garden Conservancy Open Days
“American Roots serves as not just a celebration of US gardening styles but also of an overarching gardening community, of which its readers are a warmly welcomed part.” —Horticulture