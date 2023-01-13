Free shipping on orders $35+
Under Western Skies
Visionary Gardens from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast
Description
“Both poetic and practical and celebrates the diversity of garden design throughout the West.” —Sunset
From windswept deserts to misty seaside hills and verdant valleys, the natural landscapes of the American West offer an astounding variety of climates for gardens. Under Western Skies reveals thirty-six of the most innovative designs—all embracing and celebrating the very soul of the land on which they grow. For the gardeners featured here, nature is the ultimate inspiration rather than something to be dominated, and Under Western Skies shows the strong connection each garden has with its place. Packed with Atkinson’s stunning photographs and illuminated by Jewell’s deep interest in the relationships between people and the spaces they inhabit, Under Western Skies offers page after page of encouraging ingenuity and inventive design for passionate gardeners who call the West home.
What's Inside
Praise
“How lucky we are to have Atkinson and Jewell as our guides on this world-class garden tour of the North American West. They offer a rich portrait of this varied landscape, the transformative gardens inspired by it, and the pure joy to be found in the natural world.” —Melissa Ozawa, features editor, Martha Stewart Living
“How lucky we are to have Atkinson and Jewell as our guides on this world-class garden tour of the North American West. They offer a rich portrait of this varied landscape, the transformative gardens inspired by it, and the pure joy to be found in the natural world.” —Melissa Ozawa, features editor, Martha Stewart Living
“This coffee table book is a beautifully photographed, thoughtful examination of gardens, told within a structure of place — both past and present — people and plants.”—The Seattle Times