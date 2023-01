Caitlin Atkinson is a photographer of places, spaces, and all things botanical. She was the photographer for the booksand, among others. Her photographs have appeared in, and. When not photographing gardens, you can find her digging in her own patch of dirt. See more of her work on Instagram @caitlinatkinson_photography or at http://www.caitlinatkinson.com Jennifer Jewell is a gardener, garden writer, and gardening educator and advocate. Since 2016, she has written and hosted the national award-winning, weekly public radio program and podcast,, a coproduction of North State Public Radio in Chico, California. Jennifer’s work has appeared in, and