Nick McCullough

Nick McCullough is a certified designer by the Association of Professional Landscape Designers and served on its board. He holds degrees in horticulture and art history from The Ohio State University and studied landscape design in Northwest England. A self- described “plant nerd,” Nick is passionate about perennials and has a masterful understanding of how plants thrive in regional climates. Allison McCullough is the head of marketing for McCullough’s Landscape & Nursery, Allison ensures the brand delivers thoughtful communications and special touches that only come from a family-owned business. Teresa Woodward brings a background in magazine writing and gardening experience. During her 14-year writing career, she has written and produced garden content for regional and national publications, including Better Homes & Gardens, Tribune Publishing, and Country Gardens and currently serves as Contributing Garden Editor at Midwest Living magazine. She has won Gold and Silver Awards by the Association of Garden Communicators.