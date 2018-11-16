



Dogs fart. Cats fart. Horses fart (a lot). But what about snakes? Spiders? Octopuses? What about chimpanzees? Cheetahs? Or dinosaurs?





In this gaseous guide to kids’ favorite animals (and some they’ve probably never heard of), young readers will discover not only which animals pass gas, but also which have the stinkiest farts, which fart the most, and where all this smelly stuff comes from. They’ll even learn which species has its own secret fart code! Perfect for reluctant readers, and with full-color illustrations throughout, Does It Fart? is the funniest book you never knew you needed.





Based on the New York Times bestseller Does It Fart?: The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence.