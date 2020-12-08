Many of us feel more alone than ever despite living in the most connected society in human history. Join author Natalie Franke on a thoughtful journey to true belonging.





We need to belong in the same way that we need oxygen–our physical bodies require it. Biologically, psychologically, emotionally, and spiritually, we perform better and have greater successes as individuals when we are connected to the collective.





Societal institutions that once served as the intersections of human connection are rapidly eroding. Younger generations, yearning for connection, turn to online platforms to fill the voids once filled by physical interaction, and to fill the void that loneliness leaves in our hearts, we confuse consumption with connection. With time, comparison becomes an ugly monster that grows bigger with the career accomplishments, alluring beach vacations, and perfect family photos, and slowly, we become addicted to the very thing that is killing us.





There is another way–a path to true belonging. Natalie Franke lights the way to a greater understanding of what it means to truly experience and create belonging in our lives and communities. Based on Natalie’s own experience as an entrepreneur and community creator, Built to Belong shows us how to change our perceptions and make the choices that allow our lives to reach fullness through their expression in community.