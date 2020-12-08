We must value connection as though our life depends on it… because it does.



Many of us feel more alone than ever despite living in the most connected society in human history. We need to belong in the same way that we need oxygen–our physical bodies require it. We perform better and have greater successes as individuals when we are connected to the collective.



Join author Natalie Franke as she shares her story of longing for connection in the chaos and lessons learned on her journey to true belonging. Together we’ll uncover how to:

Kick scroll-induced jealousy to the curb and transform the way that social media makes you feel about yourself and others

Overcome loneliness by finding your people and cultivating true community in your personal and professional world

Strike the balance between camaraderie and competition so that you can live a deeply fulfilled and joyful life

Human beings are not highlight reels—we’re done fanning the flames of comparison, drowning in our insecurities, and being pitted against one another. We’re saying no to the endless rat race of getting ahead and goodbye to the narratives that leave us feeling left out and alone.



We are destined for something better. We’re made for so much more. Because knit into the fabric of our DNA, we were Built to Belong.