The Thank-You Project
Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time
Gratitude is good for the soul – and The Thank-You Project provides an intriguing way to capture its power.
Who helped you become the person you are today? As Nancy Davis Kho approached a milestone birthday, she decided to answer that question by sending thank-you letters to the many people who had influenced her, helped her, and inspired her over the years: family, friends, mentors, teachers, co-workers, even a couple of former friends and exes. While her recipients always seemed genuinely pleased to read the letters, what Nancy never expected was the profound and positive effect the process would have on her. As it turns out, emerging research proves that actively appreciating the formative people in your life, past and present, can lead to a lasting increase in your happiness levels–and The Thank-you Project offers a charming, entertaining roadmap to see, say and savor your way there.
"I love The Thank-You Project and it's inspiring me to be more grateful in my life, which is a very good thing."
—Jenny Lawson, author of Furiously Happy and Let's Pretend This Never Happened
"Nancy has managed to create an inspirational, yet refreshingly unsentimental treatise on gratitude."—Kelsey Crowe, co-author of There Is No Good Card For This:What to Do and Say When Life is Scary, Awful, and Unfair to the People You Love
"This warm-hearted, joyful book brims with practical experience and good stories. . . it reminds us all of the miracle that is gratitude."
—Jonathan Rauch, author of The Happiness Curve: Why Life Gets Better After 50
