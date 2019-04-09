Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nancy Davis Kho
Nancy Davis Kho is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, US Magazine, The Rumpus, and The Toast. She covers the years between being hip and breaking one on her award-winning Midlife Mixtape blog, and on the companion Midlife Mixtape Podcast. She and her family live in Oakland, CA. Visit her at daviskho.comRead More
The Thank-You Project
Gratitude is good for the soul !-- and The Thank-You Project provides an intriguing way to capture its power.Who helped you become the person you…