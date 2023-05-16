Food to Live By

Acknowledgments

So many people poured their hearts and time into this book, determined to make it extra special. Thanks to every one of them for their important contributions. Linda Holland first proposed this project a few years ago, perhaps without realizing exactly what she was getting us all into. She spent countless hours tasting, testing, and telling the Earthbound Farm story through recipes. Chef Pamela McKinstry, a longtime Earthbound Farm culinary accomplice, worked tirelessly and without complaint, developing hundreds of delicious recipes. Her biggest challenge was to create recipes for the many classic Goodman family dishes whose steps had never been written down, just made by instinct time and time again.

We have been extremely fortunate to work with creative, devoted, and gifted photographers who collectively helped bring the beauty and vitality of this food and our farm to life. Thanks to Anne Hamersky, our lifestyle photographer, whose camera lens sometimes seemed magically guided by Farm Stand elves. Thanks to Patrick Tregenza, our food photographer, and Diane Gsell, his wife and our food stylist. Together, they created astonishingly beautiful photographs of our recipes and raw ingredients. Thanks to Greig Cranna, who captured the beauty of our fields and farm landscapes; and to Tom O’Neal, who has been photographing our family for over a dozen years and has created so many images we treasure. Janna Jo Williams, our Farm Stand event manager, proved to be a brilliant prop gatherer and stylist. And her gathering wouldn’t have been possible without Mark Marino and his dedication to growing the most beautiful flowers and produce in our Carmel Valley fields.

Many thanks to Samantha Cabaluna and Hillary Fish for their valuable assistance with copy editing and coordinating this project, and to two wonderful writers, Ronni Sweet and Lia Huber, who helped me express myself in the introduction and various essays, respectively. I am grateful to my generous and genius friend Darryle Pollack, who stayed up until two in the morning (twice) to help me improve some of the most important sections. And appreciation to Jerry Takigawa, a wise man and gifted designer, who came up with the line, “Food to live by,” which captures the essence of Earthbound Farm so perfectly that it became our tag line and, now, the title of this book.

Our wonderful employees in our Carmel marketing office spent months tasting and testing these recipes, and everyone at the Farm Stand and Organic Kitchen supported this project beyond the call of duty (emergency tofu baking and chai making, etc.). Sheila Dixon did us the big favor of testing many recipes—especially the desserts—and we incorporated many of her suggestions. My biggest recipe tasting “thank you” goes to my husband, Drew. Because of his great palate (and my expanding waistline), I constantly counted on him to try “just one more” variation of yet another recipe. Drew and our children, Marea and Jeffrey, were usually ready with assistance, patience, and humor—providing me with what I needed most in this project and everything else I do.

In addition to Chef Pamela McKinstry, many talented people made significant contributions to this collection of recipes. Thanks to Nate Johnson, Julie Love, Matthew Millea, Kari Murray, Ingrid Rohrer, Josie Rowe, Kenny Fukumoto, Sarah La Casse, Cal Stamenov, Craig von Foerster, and Ron Powell. And thanks, also, to my mother-in-law, Kathy Goodman, and my sister-in-law, Jill Goodman.

As a first-time author, I am very lucky—and grateful—for the assistance and enthusiasm from everyone at Workman Publishing. Most notably, Suzanne Rafer, our incredible editor, who has been our steadfast partner and guiding light throughout, and Peter Workman, a most impressive man with such strong, clear vision. Thanks to our entire Workman team: Paul Hanson, Lisa Hollander, David Schiller, Barbara Mateer, Melanie Bennitt, Barbara Peragine, Helen Rosner, Ron Longe, Katie Workman, Sarah Henry, and all the dedicated sales people who have been so excited about this book. And many thanks to Angela Miller for her wisdom in bringing us all together.

I want to express my deep appreciation to the entire Earthbound Farm family—all the employees who work so very hard to bring our fresh organic food to market every day, as well as our partners and growers. A heartfelt “thank you” to each and every one of you.

Thanks to all my girlfriends who provided so much encouragement and support during this process—and who help brighten my life no matter what I get myself into—especially to Trudy Anderson (help with indecision), Teresa Basham (makeup goddess), and Ruth Rubin (cheerleader sister).

Drew and I are blessed with incredible families that have supported us through every step of this remarkable journey. I especially want to acknowledge our parents, Edith and Mendek Rubin and Jim and Kathy Goodman, because Earthbound Farm would not be here without their many contributions. I am ever grateful for their boundless love and encouragement. When you have parents who believe in you so completely, you feel like you can do anything—even write a cookbook!

The Time Is Ripe for Organic!

The seeds of this cookbook were planted more than twenty-two years ago when my husband, Drew, and I began growing organic raspberries in our two and a half-acre garden and selling them from a roadside stand. But for many reasons, a cookbook featuring organic ingredients was not really feasible until fairly recently. For one thing, organic foods were just not available to most people twenty years ago. If you wanted organic, you had to shop in small health food stores or at seasonal farm stands, or you had to grow it yourself. And choosing organic produce was often a sacrifice—it was smaller in size, less attractive, and much more expensive.

When we started Earthbound Farm in 1984, common sense told us that chemicals used in conventional farming couldn’t be good for us, and we knew we had to find a better way. Organic was our answer and soon became our passion. In those early days, we had personal contact with everyone who bought our produce. We were committed to providing our customers with the purest food possible, and we eagerly told them why our organic farming methods were better for their health and the health of the planet.

But getting the word out was slow going. Organic wasn’t on the radar back then, and there wasn’t much reporting in the media about the potential dangers of conventional chemicals or the benefits of organic foods.

Times have certainly changed! Today, organic products are synonymous with premium quality, better taste, and optimum health: the very best food possible. Virtually every supermarket carries organic food, and you can find organic alternatives to most conventionally produced foods.

The Earthbound Farm sign welcomes visitors to our Carmel Valley Farm Stand.

This huge turnaround is a true revolution. And the story of Earthbound Farm—our incredible growth from a small backyard garden to the largest grower of organic produce in the world—is part of the story of that revolution.

Although our company has grown far beyond what we could ever have imagined, Drew and I still feel a personal commitment to everyone who buys an Earthbound Farm product. So it is with great enthusiasm that I offer this book of recipes our family has developed and loved over the years, as well as our customers’ favorites from the Organic Kitchen at our Farm Stand in Carmel Valley, California.

the story of Earthbound Farm 1984 Drew and I started Earthbound Farm on a two-and-a-half-acre plot in Carmel Valley, California. Our first crop: raspberries. 1986 We sold our first packages of prewashed organic salad mix. 1992 We opened our roadside Farm Stand in Carmel Valley. 1998 We were farming on 5,800 acres of certified organic farmland, making Earthbound the largest grower of organic produce in the United States. 2006 We’re farming 30,000 acres and offering more than 100 products.

An Unspoken Hunger … and an Unexpected Career

The beginnings of my career in organic farming (and now cookbook writing) were not auspicious. First of all, I was born and bred in New York City—not the typical training ground for a future farmer! Second, my wonderful parents nourished me with lots of love but not lots of fresh foods. I don’t remember many meals cooked from scratch when I was growing up. Like many American families in the sixties and seventies, we ate a lot of TV dinners.

My clearest memory of living in Manhattan as a teenager is lying on my bed and looking out the window of my eleventh-floor apartment at the buildings across the street. All I saw was concrete—no blue sky, no trees, no grass, no flowers. Nature was an elevator ride down to the ground floor and a walk to Central Park. I craved fresh air and the sights and smells of nature, and going away to college seemed the best way to find them. I was accepted for early admission at the University of Vermont after my junior year in high school, so in 1980, at the age of sixteen, I headed off to college and the countryside.

Vermont was gorgeous! There were farms everywhere, and the agriculture students at the university ran a store that sold really fresh milk and homemade ice cream. One summer I shared a house with some friends and I shopped and worked at the local food co-op. I can still vividly picture the huge bins of grains and piles of fresh produce—the raw ingredients of prepared food! One of my friends taught me how to bake bread. It was an amazing experience, shopping for the flour and yeast, kneading the dough, watching it rise, and finally, the incredible smell and taste of bread just out of the oven. Wholesome fresh food satisfied a profound hunger I never even realized was there.

Getting to the West Coast by Traveling More Than 7,000 Miles East

After a year and a half in Vermont, I spent the last semester of my sophomore year studying in Gujarat, India. While there, I decided to transfer to the University of California at Berkeley and majored in the political economy of industrial societies. I was planning on a career in international relations, and hoped to help make the world a better place through conflict resolution at the international level.

In 1983, while I was at Berkeley, I met—or rather, re-met—my future husband, Drew Goodman, who was an environmental studies major at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Drew and I had lived a block away from each other in Manhattan, and we had attended the same high school (three years apart), but we were only slightly acquainted. Three thousand miles away from our Manhattan roots we discovered we had so much in common. Before long, we were a couple in love, and ready to start a life together.

After I graduated, Drew and I found a house on two and a half acres in rural Carmel Valley where we could work off the rent doing property improvements while I spent a year or so preparing for graduate school. I knew that I needed to be bilingual to be accepted into any graduate program in international relations, and this setup would afford me the time to study Spanish and prepare for the GRE. And since our property included an acre and a half of raspberries, we planned to farm and sell them by the side of the road. Added to money I could make babysitting, we figured the raspberries would cover most of our expenses, as long as we lived frugally.

Seduced by the Land

We definitely earned our rent removing a dilapidated barn, a rundown storage shed, an abandoned goose pond, and an unused hog pen. But, moving to the farm was a romantic adventure, too. Our small plot included apple, fig, orange, and Meyer lemon trees, as well as pineapple guava bushes, grapevines, and of course, the raspberries. And the long driveway leading to this bounty was lined with almond, walnut, apricot, and plum trees. For me, this was a real Garden of Eden—more than I had dreamed of finding back when all I could see from my Manhattan window was concrete.

Drew and I embraced farm life. We spent our days like an old-fashioned pioneer couple—rising with the sun, feeding the chickens, gathering the eggs, tending the crops until heat and physical fatigue sent us inside for a meal and siesta, then working the land until dark. We stomped the grapes and made juice, then wine, then vinegar. During the off-season, I spent my free time blissfully learning to cook. We savored the restful rhythm of nature, living in utter contentment, far removed from caffeine-fueled nights spent studying for exams. We were soothed, charmed, and seduced by the land and the lifestyle. I told myself, “Next year I’ll go to grad school.” Next year came and went, then the next, and the next.

Drew at our original farm, which included a perennial herb garden and lettuce patch.

Organic Just Felt Right

When we first moved onto the property, we knew absolutely nothing about farming. The previous owner gave us a quick course in raspberry horticulture, teaching us how to add chemical fertilizers to the drip irrigation lines and to apply dormant sprays twice a year to kill funguses and insects. But when the time came for us to follow the procedures, we couldn’t bring ourselves to do it. We hated the way the chemicals smelled and instinctively knew they weren’t healthy for us, our future customers, or the environment. And because we were literally farming our own backyard, the potential impact was clear. We had to find a better way.

Since this was the early eighties, we didn’t have the option of Internet research. So we studied Rodale’s Encyclopedia of Organic Gardening and applied the methods to our little plot, learning to successfully grow our berries without toxic pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. Once we had met the requirements, we were proud to receive organic certification from CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers).

The more we learned about organic farming, the more committed we became. It was a natural evolution. We lived on our farmland, so there was no barrier between the health of the land and our own health.

Me at our original farm, which was filled with salad greens and bordered by artichokes.

Sometimes a big arrow appears in your life, pointing you in the right direction.

Earthbound Farm Is Born

Sometimes a big arrow appears in your life, pointing you in the right direction. Ours showed up in 1984. It was painted on a plywood sign that we set out on Carmel Valley Road, pointing down our tree-lined driveway. Under the arrow were hand-painted red letters that shouted RASPBERRIES. Waiting for any customers who pulled over was a folding table with a metal cashbox and flats of baskets filled with deep-red, aromatic berries.

Because we insisted on selling our berries within twenty-four hours of picking them, we often had more raspberries than customers. So I became an inventive cook by necessity. Some days I sold raspberry muffins or raspberry jam or raspberry vinegar. And through my experimentation, I found joy and fulfillment in creating something delicious from the bounty we had coaxed from our beautiful land.

One day Drew and I decided it was time to name our fledgling business. We were walking up the driveway to post our raspberry sign when I suggested a name, “What about Earth Born Farm?” Not hearing me clearly, Drew asked, “Earthbound?” That was it. Earthbound Farm. The name said it all: We are all bound to the earth and interconnected, sharing responsibility for stewardship of its finite resources. The name felt just right, even though calling our small plot of land a farm was a bit of a stretch.

A hand-painted sign proudly announces how our produce is grown.

Our First Backyard Babies

Making a living by farming meant finding ways to uncover new ground—and new crops. We had to be innovative. We discovered that we could sell our raspberries more efficiently by delivering to local restaurants rather than waiting long hours for customers to come down our driveway. As we built our relationships with the chefs, we asked what other types of specialty crops we might be able to grow for them. Our first endeavor was culinary herbs. These helped, but we still weren’t making ends meet.

Drew with my dad, Mendek Rubin, stringing support wires for new rows of raspberries.

A friend mentioned that chefs in San Francisco were buying baby heads of lettuce for the same price as full-size heads. Amazing! If Drew and I could sell baby lettuces to local chefs, we might really be able to make a living from our land. It was the perfect solution for our limited acreage. We could plant lettuces closer together and harvest them sooner, allowing us to make more intensive use of the land and increase our sales.

Tending to our garden beds.

We searched seed catalogs for beautiful heirloom lettuces, like rose-tinged Perella Red, frilly green Tango, delicate oak leaf, and ruby-tipped Lollo Rossa. When the baby lettuces were three to four inches tall, we harvested them, packed mixed cases of twenty-four mini heads, and delivered them to local restaurants. The chefs loved them! Encouraged, we tested Asian greens, like bok choy, tat soi, and mizuna, which were nearly unknown outside the Asian community. We harvested these, too, as babies. Once they passed our taste test, we had the chefs sample them. If the chefs liked them, they were added to our garden. Our backyard baby produce business flourished, primarily because the chef at a popular Carmel restaurant bought most of our crops as fast as we could grow them.

Rows of baby lettuce grow with our handmade hoop greenhouse in the background.

Hand-harvesting baby arugula.

Bagging a Revolutionary Idea

At that time, Drew and I were working fourteen-hour days, and we developed a bad habit of eating pizza and other quick take-out foods. Ironically, we were growing delicious healthy greens right outside our kitchen window, but were not eating them ourselves! By the end of the day we were too exhausted to harvest, cut, and wash the greens for dinner. So we started a new tradition. Each Sunday evening, we harvested, washed, and dried enough greens for the week and made a bottle of vinaigrette using fresh juice from our Meyer lemon trees. We divided the mixed greens among resealable plastic bags, one for each day of the week. We were amazed that the greens were as fresh and delicious on Saturday as they had been on Monday!

We thought, “This is such a fantastic product. Wouldn’t it be great if it were available in stores?” At that time, neither prewashed salads nor specialty salads were available in grocery stores. Heads of iceberg lettuce were ubiquitous, and most people experienced the delightful tastes and textures of mixed baby greens only in a handful of cutting-edge, upscale restaurants.

But we didn’t act on our idea. After all, our little business was humming along. Then in 1986, the chef who purchased the majority of our produce left suddenly and was replaced by a chef who brought in his own suppliers. Literally overnight, Drew and I found ourselves with few customers and rows and rows of baby greens that had to be harvested within a two-day window or they would no longer be babies and our crop would be lost. We had nothing to lose—so we decided to test our bagged salad idea.

We harvested, washed, dried, and bagged our organic mixed baby greens, then added a hand-drawn label. Both Drew and I went on sales calls, taking sample bags to locally owned grocery and natural food stores in the Monterey and San Francisco Bay areas. We were both a bit nervous about approaching the produce managers. We knew our salads would not be an easy sale—no one was selling prewashed, bagged salad. Many produce managers had never even seen the type of salad mix we were hoping they’d sell! Some offered to try our product only if we guaranteed the sale. We agreed that we would not charge for any bags they were left with.

Drew and my dad figure out how to wash some of our first salad mixes.

Much to the produce managers’ surprise, shoppers snapped up our bagged greens. Our problem was not taking back unsold produce. Instead, our biggest challenge became keeping up with the demand.

Washing and packaging small batches of lettuces in our kitchen was labor intensive and time consuming. We needed a better system, and we needed help. So my father, an inventor and brilliant tinkerer, with a knack for solving mechanical problems, designed our first salad production line. My father and Drew searched the junkyards for pipes and pulleys. Soon they had constructed a three-sink washing system that we installed in our shed. We also set up a packaging assembly line in the best space we had on the farm—our living room.

The final design was simple and efficient. We would fill a huge mesh basket with greens, dunk and swirl them in the first sink, haul out the basket with the rope and pulley system, then repeat the washing process in the second and third sinks. For our drying system, we used restaurant salad spinners, and absorbed any leftover moisture by shaking the salad in giant terry cloth sacks made from bath towels. Last stop for the clean salad was our living room assembly line, where my father set up a system to weigh, bag, and label the final product.

We hired one employee, then another, and yet another. At some point we realized that organic farming was no longer a stopgap while we were waiting to launch our professional careers; it was our career. Drew and I each remember a particular moment when this reality became undeniable. For Drew, it was while driving a truckload of salads up to San Francisco. For me, it was admitting to myself, “My living room is a salad processing plant. I must be in the organic salad business!”

“We had nothing to lose—so we decided to test our bagged salad idea.”

It turns out that we were the first people to successfully market bagged salads to retail stores. We had no idea we were making food history. And, of course, we also had no idea that eventually Earthbound Farm organic salads, fruits, and vegetables would be sold in more than eighty percent of the supermarkets across the United States. Who could foresee that our company one day would be processing more than thirty million salad servings a week?

Drew, with help from his sister, Jill Goodman, fills bags of salad during the first season we were marketing our salad bags.

The Business Outgrows the Living Room

Our family was expanding along with the business. Our daughter, Marea, was born in February of 1990, and our son, Jeffrey, in December of 1992. Motherhood inspired me to learn more about the benefits of a healthy diet, and I became even more committed to organic foods.

By 1992, our home was overloaded—not only with two children, but as the headquarters for a three-million dollar business. It was time to move. We bought a thirty-two acre farm in nearby Watsonville, California, and built a 9,000-square-foot salad processing facility. Earthbound moved in July 1992. We thought that our Watsonville farm and facility would last us forever, but it turned out to be more of a launching pad than a resting place.

Jeffrey (age 2), showing off his fresh-picked carrots with his sister, Marea (age 5).

The Club Store Catapult

At a trade show in 1992, Drew met the produce buyers from a fast-growing club store chain, and he set up a meeting at our offices. We showed them our operation, which was very primitive compared to what it is today. After they had seen the farm and processing plant, we discussed selling our salads in their stores. During the meeting, my six-week-old son began to cry, and I had no choice but to nurse him. I thought to myself, “Well, that does it. There’s no way these businessmen are going to want to work with us.”

I was wrong. We got their business, and our sales went through the roof. This deal also dramatically expanded our customer base. Previously, restaurants bought most of our salads. The club store chain was the driving force that launched Earthbound Farm into the world of large-scale retail sales. Once our salads proved to be a success for the club stores, several major supermarket chains wanted to carry them as well.

Ironically, most of our early customers were more interested in the novelty of specialty salads than they were in the fact that they were organic. Nonetheless, we were committed to organic methods and continued to farm that way. Riding the new demand for specialty salads enabled us to take organic produce mainstream long before there was a major demand for organic food. I’ve always been proud that Earthbound Farm has never been a follower in the organic trend. From the beginning, we’ve been a leader.

More quickly than we anticipated, our Watsonville processing facility and existing farmland were insufficient to meet the new demand. We knew we needed help. We were at a point where we needed more top-quality organic farmland. We also needed partners who knew more than we did about farming on a large scale.

The importance of establishing an organic land base can’t be underestimated. Organic certification requires a three-year transition period, during which the land must be farmed organically but the crops sold as conventional. The ability to acquire new farmland and make the transition to organic has always been a prerequisite for the growth of our business.

The City Kids Meet the Farm Boys, and the Farm Gets Bigger

Partnerships in 1995 with Mission Ranches and with Tanimura & Antle in 1999—both multigeneration, family-owned farming businesses from the Salinas Valley—enabled us to keep on growing. Many more consumers were choosing organic as they became aware of and concerned about the environmental and health effects of pesticides. I’ll never forget asking one of our new partners what he loved most about organic farming. He answered by telling me his “pants story.” When he farmed conventionally, he would come home from working in the fields all day and when his kids ran to greet him, he would push them away because he never knew what might be on his pants. After changing to organic farming methods, that was no longer necessary. Now, he relishes the joy of his children greeting him with big hugs as soon as he gets home. He no longer worries about pesticides on his pants… or in the food he produces.

Drew and me filling a box of fresh produce.

Organic Is More Than a Business, It’s Our Passion