Myra Goodman is the author of Food to Live By: The Earthbound Farm Organic Cookbook and The Earthbound Cook: Recipes for Delicious Food and a Healthy Planet. She and her husband, Drew, founded Earthbound Farm as a 2½-acre backyard garden in 1984. Today, it is the largest grower of organic produce in North America, with 150 farmers growing organic produce on more than 35,000 acres. Myra and Drew were honored with Global Green USA’s Corporate Environmental Leadership Award in 2003 and, in 2008, they received the Organic Trade Association’s Organic Leadership Award.