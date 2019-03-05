From soft and chewy basics to sandwich cookies, biscotti, macarons, and Florentines, easy recipes to help home bakers master the art of cookies, including tips for gluten-free, vegan, and high-altitude baking



With its “baking 101” approach, Cookies for Everyone has something for every baker — naturally gluten-free recipes, with easy swaps for vegan or nut-free options, even including instructions for baking at any altitude.



Mimi’s Tips and Tricks walk readers through key steps and techniques, demystifying baking; her clear instructions cover everything from basic cookies to sandwich cookies and biscotti. And for anyone who thinks more sophisticated cookies (such as macarons and Florentines) are impossible to make at home, let alone for “special diets,” think again — Mimi’s excellent counsel will have you baking up a storm in no time.

