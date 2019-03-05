Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mimi Council

Mimi Council opened Dessert’D Organic Bake Shop in September 2011, and it’s been growing ever since. Mimi and her desserts have been featured in/on SHAPE magazine, Green Wedding Shoes, 100 Layer Cake, Wedding Chicks, and the FeedFeed, among others.
