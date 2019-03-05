Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mimi Council
Mimi Council opened Dessert’D Organic Bake Shop in September 2011, and it’s been growing ever since. Mimi and her desserts have been featured in/on SHAPE magazine, Green Wedding Shoes, 100 Layer Cake, Wedding Chicks, and the FeedFeed, among others.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Cookies for Everyone
From soft and chewy basics to sandwich cookies, biscotti, macarons, and Florentines, easy recipes to help home bakers master the art of cookies, including tips…