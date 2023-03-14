Joining the James Beard Award-winning Monday-to-Friday Cookbook and Monday-to-Friday Pasta, together with 248,000 copies in print, Monday-to-Friday Chicken presents over 180 recipes for America’s favorite bird. Here are roast chickens, grilled chickens, baked chickens, chicken stir-fries and chicken saut,s, chicken soups, salads, sandwiches, and more, everything to help the family cook break out of the same-old-fish rut. The quick: Southwestern Lemon Chicken. The really quick: Chicken Club. The fun: Easy Tasty Asian Wings. The special: Roasted Chicken l’Indienne, Orange Braised Chicken with Almond Sauce.