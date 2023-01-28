Free shipping on orders $35+

Michele Urvater

An “excellent teacher” is the New York Times’s praise for Michele Urvater. The star of the Television Food Network series Cooking Monday-to-Friday,her books include the award-winning Monday-to-Friday Cookbook and Monday-to-Friday Chicken. Her 20-year cooking career includes catering, teaching, writing, consulting, and working as a corporate chef.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon