Michele Urvater
An “excellent teacher” is the New York Times’s praise for Michele Urvater. The star of the Television Food Network series Cooking Monday-to-Friday,her books include the award-winning Monday-to-Friday Cookbook and Monday-to-Friday Chicken. Her 20-year cooking career includes catering, teaching, writing, consulting, and working as a corporate chef.
By the Author
Monday-to-Friday Cookbook
Winner of a James Beard award, The Monday-To-Friday Cookbook is the cookbook for working people. A professional chef and "excellent teacher" (New York Times) who…
Monday-to-Friday Pasta
Second in the Monday-to-Friday series, here's a pasta book with a difference. For two-worker families, single parents, and other busy people, Ms. Urvater marries the…