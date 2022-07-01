Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner
50 Winning Ways to Cook It Up!

by Stacie Billis

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 28, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Apr 28, 2020

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635861563

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Poultry

Description

With this cookbook on your kitchen counter, you’ll prepare delicious chicken suppers with confidence and ease. Author Stacie Billis’ light, funny, and instructional tone takes the intimidation factor out of working with chicken, whether you’re breaking down a bird or roasting it whole. Each chapter is chock-full of tips and tricks that use a wide range of techniques, from braising and roasting to grilling, slow cooking, and sheet-pan cooking, and all fifty recipes focus on tender meat infused with flavor. Keep roasted chicken classic, or give it pizzazz with the addition of a savory compound butter. Get perfectly crispy tenders without frying or give fajitas with lime crema the sheetpan treatment for easy prep (and cleanup). Other favorite recipes include Chicken Thighs with Maple–Cider Vinegar Glaze and Fennel-Apple Slaw, Sheet Pan Shawarma, Chicken Parmesan Meatballs, Green and White Chicken Chili, Peachy Sriracha Sticky Wings, and Pineapple Chicken Salad with Green Beans and Toasted Coconut. With colorful photographs of every recipe providing ample inspiration, Winner! Winner Chicken Dinner will help you master the classics and discover new favorites for every occasion, from a casual dinner party to a backyard cookout. 

Praise

“Every parent’s weeknight cooking bible! Stacie Billis knows family food and how to create meals that everyone will devour. Her quick tips and mouthwatering chicken recipes will make you feel like a dinnertime pro.” — Catherine McCord, author and creator of Weelicious

“These are the chicken recipes of my dreams — vibrant, packed with flavor, easy to make, and downright delicious.” — Nicki Sizemore, author of Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker and creator of From Scratch Fast 
 
