Pasta Every Day

Pasta just might be the perfect comfort food. Endlessly reinventable, it is a canvas for delicious dreams. And it’s well within your reach to make at home, anytime.It can be super simple, like pici in butter: a revelation made from scratch in thirty minutes with just four ingredients. Or it can be incredibly special: agnolotti stuffed with braised shallots and grana padano, each parcel a gleaming little gift.InMeryl Feinstein has created the world’s easiest-to-follow guide to making pasta shapes and sauces. A celebrated pasta instructor, professional pasta maker, and founder of Pasta Social Club, she has years of experience helping thousands of cooks bring the pleasure of fresh pasta home.Step-by-step photos illustrate every dough and shape, eliminating the intimidation surrounding this centuries-old craft. And because Meryl knows just what you need to achieve success, she shows how to recover when something goes wrong and how to make your dishes look as good as they taste. Plus, she shares dozens of sauces to take all kinds of pasta to the next level—including the dry stuff from a box. Combinations include:With plenty of modern takes on Italian classics, plus gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan options, this is pasta for today. Or every day.