Meryl Feinstein is a chef and pasta maker who left the corporate world in 2018 to graduate top of her class at the Institute of Culinary Education. After working at the renowned Lilia and Misi restaurants in New York City, where she was part of the pasta production team, she founded Pasta Social Club, a platform for sharing a love of food and learning. She now lives in Washington, DC, where she teaches pasta-making workshops, and is the Resident Pasta Maker at Food52.Read More
