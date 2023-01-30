Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Familia
125 Foolproof Mexican Recipes to Feed Your People
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Home cooking grounded in Mexican tradition from star TV chef Marcela Valladolid
Former Food Network star and four-time cookbook author Marcela Valladolid is back with a brand new approach to traditional Mexican cuisine, this time with a focus on deep, authentic flavors and recipes that celebrate the breadth of Mexican cooking. Building off of the success of her hit online cooking show that she runs with her sister - The Marcela and Carina Show - whose foolproof recipes have been tested and loved by thousands of viewers, Familia is an ode to reclaiming traditions for the modern cook, paired with a more relaxed tone that speaks directly to Marcela's readers.
Familia will bring readers inside home kitchens across Mexico, with dishes like Pastel Azteca; Hibiscus Wild Rice with Shallots, Brussels Sprouts and Wild Mushrooms; Caldo Tlalpeño; Camarones al Mojo de Ajo; Tacos Arabes; Carne Asada Quesadillas; and so much more. An ode to the beauty and tradition of Mexican cuisine, Familia is a cookbook to use time and again, and to pass down to future generations.
Former Food Network star and four-time cookbook author Marcela Valladolid is back with a brand new approach to traditional Mexican cuisine, this time with a focus on deep, authentic flavors and recipes that celebrate the breadth of Mexican cooking. Building off of the success of her hit online cooking show that she runs with her sister - The Marcela and Carina Show - whose foolproof recipes have been tested and loved by thousands of viewers, Familia is an ode to reclaiming traditions for the modern cook, paired with a more relaxed tone that speaks directly to Marcela's readers.
Familia will bring readers inside home kitchens across Mexico, with dishes like Pastel Azteca; Hibiscus Wild Rice with Shallots, Brussels Sprouts and Wild Mushrooms; Caldo Tlalpeño; Camarones al Mojo de Ajo; Tacos Arabes; Carne Asada Quesadillas; and so much more. An ode to the beauty and tradition of Mexican cuisine, Familia is a cookbook to use time and again, and to pass down to future generations.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use