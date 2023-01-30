Marcela Valladolid

MARCELA VALLADOLID is an Emmy-nominated celebrity chef, television personality, designer, author, mother, and businesswoman. Growing up around expert and traditional cooks in Tijuana, Mexico, Marcela began her professional career as a Food Editor for Bon Appétit Magazine. She was a co-host on the three-time Emmy Nominated Food Network hit show The Kitchen, and she currently co-hosts the Marcela & Carina Show, a virtual live cooking class and entertainment show with her sister and motivational speaker, Carina Valladolid; the show was recently mentioned in the New York Times. She has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, People, Food & Wine, Los Angeles Magazine, NY Daily News, and Better Homes & Garden and has appeared many times on national television shows, including the Today Show, The Talk, The Chew, The View, Access Hollywood Live, The Rachael Ray Show, Live! with Kelly and Michael, AOL Build, Yahoo News, and more. She resides in Chula Vista, CA with her partner, Philip Button, their three children (Fausto, David, and Anna Carina), and their dog, Kongo.