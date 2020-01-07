Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Picture Book by Dog

Picture Book by Dog

by

A winning tribute to the enduring love between dog and child that also celebrates animal adoption — from the dog’s point of view!

In a pitch-perfect debut, animator Michael Relth channels the voice — and artwork! — of a loyal pup sharing the simple, sweet, and funny rhyming story of finding a forever family. It’s a clever take on a dog’s journey from being lost to found — from shelter to home. Ideal for pet owners, animal enthusiasts and growing families, Picture Book by Dog is brimming with heart and highlights the power of belonging.


Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316458863

