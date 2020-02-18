Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Relth
Picture Book by Dog is the first children’s book by illustrator, animator, and author Michael Relth. He was inspired to create this story while volunteering at a local animal shelter. Michael lives in Los Angeles, California and he invites you to see more of his work at michaelrelth.com.Read More
