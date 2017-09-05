How to Be a Supervillain: Born to Be Good

A sequel has never been this good…at being bad! In this highly anticipated follow-up to the bestselling How to Be a Supervillain, Victor Spoil must save the world from an evil scheme to enslave the superheroes and villains–to his parents’ utter disappointment.

Victor Spoil hates the Junior Super Academy. It makes him cranky–and his parents couldn’t be prouder, because supervillains aren’t meant to be nice. Until Victor confesses he wants to leave and become a librarian. The horror!





But when superheroes and villains–including his parents–start disappearing, only a dedicated do-gooder like Victor can track them down. He discovers that the supers are being captured to square off against aliens in gladiator-like shows. And unlike the scripted fights that the supers usually sign up for, these battles are to the death!





Victor and his fellow super students must join together and harness their super powers to battle this dastardly mega-villain. But to be a hero, Victor finally has to embrace his inner villain. Will he be able to stoop that low?