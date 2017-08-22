Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wish
As an elephant couple embark on a life together, thoughts of children are far away-at first. But as the desire for a child grows, so do unexpected challenges. And it’s only after thwarted plans and some difficult disappointments that their deepest wish miraculously comes true.
Now available as a board book, this beautiful, uplifting story about the beginning of a family is just right for parent-child reading time.
"This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance."—Booklist
"Cordell's . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR DREAM
"In the spirit of Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, this is a parent's dream of possibilities, but it offers children the security of unconditional love and support. . . . A well-executed message for quieter moments shared one-on-one between a parent and child."—School Library Journal
"Cordell voices the hopes of families with disarming honesty, finding words for feelings that parents can't always articulate."—Publishers Weekly
