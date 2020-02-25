A companion to Matthew Cordell’s stunning Wish, this picturebook picks up with a new animal family celebrating their little one as they imagine what the future holds.

Praise for Wish



“This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance.”

–Booklist



“Cordell’s . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy.”

–Publishers Weekly

With new life comes infinite possibility, and as a gorilla family delights in their young child, they dream of everything their baby will encounter and who he will become.