Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dream
With new life comes infinite possibility, and as a gorilla family delights in their young child, they dream of everything their baby will encounter and who he will become.Read More
A companion to Matthew Cordell’s stunning Wish, this picturebook picks up with a new animal family celebrating their little one as they imagine what the future holds.
Praise for Wish
“This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance.”
–Booklist
“Cordell’s . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy.”
–Publishers Weekly
“This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance.”
–Booklist
“Cordell’s . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy.”
–Publishers Weekly
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Cordell voices the hopes of families with disarming honesty, finding words for feelings that parents can't always articulate."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR WISH
"This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance."—Booklist
"This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR WISH
"Cordell's . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy."—Publishers Weekly
"Cordell's . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy."—Publishers Weekly
"In the spirit of Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, this is a parent's dream of possibilities, but it offers children the security of unconditional love and support. . . . A well-executed message for quieter moments shared one-on-one between a parent and child."—School Library Journal