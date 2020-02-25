Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

With new life comes infinite possibility, and as a gorilla family delights in their young child, they dream of everything their baby will encounter and who he will become.
A companion to Matthew Cordell’s stunning Wish, this picturebook picks up with a new animal family celebrating their little one as they imagine what the future holds.
Praise for Wish

“This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance.”
Booklist

“Cordell’s . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy.”
Publishers Weekly
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / New Baby

On Sale: May 4th 2017

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9781368012850

"Cordell voices the hopes of families with disarming honesty, finding words for feelings that parents can't always articulate."—Publishers Weekly
"This deceptively simple picture book packs an emotional wallop. . . . Readers of all ages will appreciate the combined messages of affirmation, hope, and reassurance."—Booklist
"Cordell's . . . intensely personal account of parents awaiting the arrival of a child bubbles over with anticipatory joy."—Publishers Weekly
"In the spirit of Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, this is a parent's dream of possibilities, but it offers children the security of unconditional love and support. . . . A well-executed message for quieter moments shared one-on-one between a parent and child."—School Library Journal
