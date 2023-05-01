Swamp Monsters

About the Author

Matt Dixon is a senior national politics reporter for NBC News and the former Florida bureau chief for POLITICO. He has been recognized for both his political and investigative work, most recently winning a 2015 Green Eyeshade Award for investigative reporting. He has also been awarded the Gene Miller Award of Investigative Reporting, and the Florida Press Club’s top government reporting award. A Wisconsin native and graduate of Marquette University, he has lived in Florida since 2008, where he came immediately after graduation to work for

Learn more about this author