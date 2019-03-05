They Said This Day Would Never Come

The thrilling, inspirational story of Obama’s first Presidential campaign, as told by those who lived it.





In the year leading up to the Iowa Caucuses, few thought a freshman senator named Barack Hussein Obama would be able to win the Democratic nomination–not to mention become the country’s first black president.But something was stirring. Hundreds of young people from all over the country, inspired by a message of hope and change, began assembling in Iowa. These “kids” became the foundation of one of the most improbable presidential campaigns of our lifetime. What compelled them to uproot their lives and join a nascent movement considered such a longshot? And what was so unique about Obama’s organization that future candidates, aides, volunteers, and activists can learn from?Chris Liddell-Westefeld was one of those kids. He, along with hundreds of others, dedicated every ounce of their time, intelligence, and limited resources to helping elect Barack Obama, as what started in Iowa spread across the country. Some of those kids would go on to hold positions in the Administration, including Liddell-Westefeld himself, who prepared the President’s nightly briefing book. Some returned to their own communities – to organize, start non-profits, and even run for office themselves. All were forever touched by the experience of working on Obama’s improbable election.Featuring more than 200 interviews with alumni, volunteers, staffers, and President Obama himself,is an oral history that takes readers inside the campaign, following those kids as they worked 14-hour days and traveled thousands of miles, building networks of support for one of the most inspirational and successful campaigns in recent history.