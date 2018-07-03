Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Available Now Wherever Books Are Sold

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound
Russian Roulette

Russian Roulette

The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump

by

by


Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Political Process / Campaigns & Elections

On Sale: February 25th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538728765

Twelve Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Praise

"Two of the best and most accomplished investigative reporters of their generation, two of the best investigative reporters we have in this country...[A] superpower reporting team."—Rachel Maddow
"RUSSIAN ROULETTE performs an important service in tracing how establishment Washington...came to understand that what Russia was (and reportedly is still) up to was not routine espionage...[RUSSIAN ROULETTE] is engaging, smart."— The Washington Post
"[RUSSIAN ROULETTE] does an outstanding job of putting the Russia-Trump story into context, separating rumor from fact and adding new information...A smart, solid, even-handed book that future historians will use as a starting point."—Booklist (starred review)
"Riveting."—Newsweek
Read More Read Less

What's Inside

Read More Read Less