Chris Liddell-Westefeld
Chris Liddell-Westefeld joined the Obama for America campaign in 2007 and went on to spend five years on the Obama White House staff. Since 2014, Liddell-Westefeld has documented the story of the Obama presidency through oral history interviews. An Iowa native, he remains active in political campaigns and currently works as an oral historian in Washington D.C. where he lives with his wife and daughter.Read More
By the Author
They Said This Day Would Never Come
The thrilling, inspirational story of Obama's first Presidential campaign, as told by those who lived it.In the year leading up to the Iowa Caucuses, few…