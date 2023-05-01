Go to Hachette Book Group home

Swamp Monsters

Trump vs. DeSantis—the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)

Contributors

By Matt Dixon

From NBC News senior national politics reporter Matt Dixon, the wild inside story of how Donald Trump made a star of Ron DeSantis and then set out to destroy him, showing how their struggle for supremacy has turned Florida into the crucible of the new GOP—and of America's future.

Ron DeSantis was struggling through Florida’s political wilderness when, in late 2017, Donald Trump extended his hand. Ambitious but charmless, DeSantis was a relatively obscure figure even within his own state’s Republication party, and an unlikely pick for the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination. But when Trump took to Twitter and praised him as “a brilliant young leader” and “a true FIGHTER,” everything changed—for DeSantis, for Florida, and for the country. Today, as Florida governor and a GOP presidential frontrunner, DeSantis sits within striking distance of the Oval Office, and his onetime benefactor has turned into his most formidable opponent. Florida, meanwhile, has mutated from the country’s biggest swing state into the stronghold of the extremist wing of the Republican party—a place where COVID denialism and culture-war antics have been battle-tested, and where the nation’s political future might just be forged.
 
In Swamp Monsters, veteran Florida journalist and NBC News senior national politics reporter Matt Dixon pulls back the curtain on the titanic clash between a one-time kingmaker and a would-be king, showing how the battle between Trump and DeSantis has escalated, how it might end—and what it will mean for the country.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 9, 2024
Page Count
320 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown and Company
ISBN-13
9780316397339

Matt Dixon

About the Author

Matt Dixon is a senior national politics reporter for NBC News and the former Florida bureau chief for POLITICO. He has been recognized for both his political and investigative work, most recently winning a 2015 Green Eyeshade Award for investigative reporting. He has also been awarded the Gene Miller Award of Investigative Reporting, and the Florida Press Club’s top government reporting award. A Wisconsin native and graduate of Marquette University, he has lived in Florida since 2008, where he came immediately after graduation to work for TheVillages Daily Sun

