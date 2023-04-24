Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Simply Tomato
100 Recipes for Enjoying Your Favorite Ingredient All Year Long
Description
Take your love for tomatoes to the next level with this delectable collection of 100 incredible recipes from the coauthor of the bestselling cookbooks Six Seasons and Grains for Every Season.
Americans eat more tomatoes than any vegetable except for the potato. But what do we do with all those tomatoes? Acclaimed chef, cooking teacher, and author Martha Holmberg shares 100 recipes to turn the tomato into glorious dishes. Whether it’s a fresh-off-the-vine tomato or a just-picked-from-the-supermarket-shelf tomato, Holmberg has ideas to make the best of our favorite summer fruit. There are three versions of gazpacho, five ways to top roasted tomato puff pastry, plus Tomato and Zucchini Gratin, Classic Panzanella, Tomato Risotto, and Stuffed Tomatoes with Spiced Beef Piccadillo. With more tomato varieties in existence than ever before, Holmberg explains which tomatoes work best with which recipes: choose a beefsteak to roast with fish or pick cherry tomatoes to toss with corn in a quick summer salad. Holmberg also reveals her secret, umami-packed ingredient—tomato water. She calls it a “magical elixir” that can add intense tomato flavor to most anything you make.
What's Inside
Praise
“James Beard Award winner Holmberg informs and delights. . . . An indispensable resource.”—Publishers Weekly, STARRED REVIEW
“If, like Martha, you get ‘a ripple of joy when you hold a ripe tomato,’ then you’ll get a tidal wave of glee when you cook from this book. Whether it’s the Upgraded Niçoise Salad with Roasted Tomatoes and Deviled Eggs or the Seafood and Tomato Soup, there’s a surprise in each recipe and so much delight in the collection. You don’t have to have a tomato patch to cook the recipes, but their allure just might make you want to dig up some dirt and start a garden.”—Dorie Greenspan, New York Times bestselling author of Baking with Dorie
“This book is as delightful as its subject matter(if not more so!). I did not know I could love tomatoes more until Martha showed me how. She perfectly masters transforming a simple ingredient into the unexpected in this delightful and whimsical book.”—Justine Doiron of @Justine_Snacks
“Martha teaches us how to pick the perfect tomatoes and turn them into dishes you’ll be dying to eat—soups and salads, of course, but also hand pies, gratins, tarts, and more.” —Joshua McFadden, author of Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables and Grains for Every Season