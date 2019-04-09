The Dash Diet Weight Loss Solution

New York Times bestselling author Marla Heller provides readers with a new DASH diet program specifically for losing weight fast and keeping it off for good, named “#1 Best Diet Overall” by US News & World Report, for eight years in a row!

Faster metabolism

Lower body fat

Improved strength and cardiovascular fitness

Plus lower cholesterol and blood pressure without medication, without counting calories!

The DASH diet isn’t just for healthy living anymore-now it’s for healthy weight loss, too. Using the key elements of the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet and proven, never-before-published NIH research, bestselling author, foremost DASH dietitian and leading nutrition expert Marla Heller has created the most effective diet for quick-and lasting-weight loss. Based on the diet rated the #1 Best Overall Diet by, this effective and easy program includes menu plans, recipes, shopping lists, and more. Everything you need to lose weight and get healthy!With a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, low-fat and nonfat dairy, lean meats, fish and poultry, nuts, beans and seeds, heart healthy fats, and whole grains, you will drop pounds and revolutionize your health, while eating foods you love. In just 2-weeks you’ll experience:As effective as the original DASH is for heart health, the program is now formulated for weight loss!