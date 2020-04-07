Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The DASH Diet Mediterranean Solution
The Best Eating Plan to Control Your Weight and Improve Your Health for Life
From the New York Times bestselling health and cooking series comes the best combination of the Mediterranean diet and DASH diet on the market, featuring a completely new approach to eating with the latest science and research, and a Mediterranean diet-inspired meal plan to make this the most healthful and effective DASH diet ever.
#1 Best Diets for Healthy Eating
#1 Best Heart-Healthy Diets
#1 Best Diets for Diabetes
#1 Best Plant-Based Diets
#1 Easiest Diets to Follow
The DASH diet has been a staple of the dieting world, recommended by doctors, nutritionists, and crowned the US News and World Report’s #1 best diet for 8 years in a row. But popular tastes and medical guidelines have evolved, and THE DASH DIET MEDITERRANEAN SOLUTION presents a new approach to the time tested diet program that highlights the benefits of whole foods.
Marla Heller, MS RD has overhauled the DASH plan to reflect the latest, cutting-edge research on hypertension, diabetes, depression, and other health issues that impact millions of Americans. Meal planning gets a new focus on unprocessed foods (less sugar free jello, more fresh fruits!), seafood options, and even a whole section examining vegan and vegetarian choices. Filled with four weeks of menus and tons of strategies and research, THE DASH DIET MEDITERRANEAN SOLUTION offers readers a new approach to their best health the DASH diet way.
