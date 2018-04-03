From the New York Times bestselling health and cooking series comes the best combination of the Mediterranean diet and DASH diet on the market, featuring a completely new approach to eating with the latest science and research, and a Mediterranean diet-inspired meal plan to make this the most healthful and effective DASH diet ever.





#1 Best Diets for Healthy Eating

#1 Best Heart-Healthy Diets

#1 Best Diets for Diabetes

#1 Best Plant-Based Diets

#1 Easiest Diets to Follow





The DASH diet has been a staple of the dieting world, recommended by doctors, nutritionists, and crowned the US News and World Report’s #1 best diet for 8 years in a row. But popular tastes and medical guidelines have evolved, and THE DASH DIET MEDITERRANEAN SOLUTION presents a new approach to the time tested diet program that highlights the benefits of whole foods.





Marla Heller, MS RD has overhauled the DASH plan to reflect the latest, cutting-edge research on hypertension, diabetes, depression, and other health issues that impact millions of Americans. Meal planning gets a new focus on unprocessed foods (less sugar free jello, more fresh fruits!), seafood options, and even a whole section examining vegan and vegetarian choices. Filled with four weeks of menus and tons of strategies and research, THE DASH DIET MEDITERRANEAN SOLUTION offers readers a new approach to their best health the DASH diet way.