Feels Like Home

Imagine walking into a home that was designed and decorated with your style in mind.





As you look around the house, every detail brings you pleasure-your particular style, wants and needs were brought to life here, from the architectural statements in the entryway to the finishing touches in the master suite. This home fits you like a well-tailored outfit, and yet is as comfy as your favorite pair of pajamas. As you exhale deeply and settle onto the sofa, you realize this could be your dream home. What would that home look like? How would it feel to live in this character rich home inspired by your style?





Every home should feel like a custom home and not have to break the bank. No matter how many neighborhood twins your suburban home may have, this home would be uniquely yours. That typical four-square colonial or mid-century rancher can be transformed into a character-rich home that is beautifully customized to meet your specific tastes and needs. Through inspirational pictures, practical tips, and easy-to-implement tutorials, DIY makeover queen Marian Parsons (a.k.a. Miss Mustard See) will show you how to transform your place, room by room. You can have the home you’ve always dreamed of– and you don’t have to move first to make the dream come true!



