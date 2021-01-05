Marian Parsons

Marian Parson is a pastor's wife, mother of two boys, paint enthusiast, and lover of all things home. She started Mustard Seed Interiors in 2008, as a way to earn extra money for groceries. What started out as a one-woman decorative painting and mural business evolved into an antiques business that tripped into a blog and blossomed into a successful international brand.

Miss Mustard Seed first published on a blog on a whim in 2009. Marian wanted to advertise her fledgling business, but also wanted to connect with like-minded readers and other DIY/Home bloggers. The decision was made early on to turn her blog into a valuable resource, filled with tutorials, practical advice, encouragement and a dose of reality. Some of the blog series cover making slipcovers, painting furniture, before & after inspiration, and decorating tips & tricks. While the focus has been on the home, the heart of this blog has always been providing encouragement and inspiration to women in the areas of decorating, homemaking, and creative endeavors.