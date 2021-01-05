You can have the home you’ve always dreamed of, and you don’t have to move first to make the dream come true!



Most of us don’t live in a dream home that was custom built to suit our tastes. We have to work with a house that brings its own style, quirks, and personality to the table. But imagine walking into this house, but it’s perfectly designed and decorated with your style in mind—a home that fits you like a well-tailored outfit and yet is as comfy as your favorite pair of pajamas.



What would that home look like exactly? How would it feel to live in a home styled specifically for you?



The truth is, every home should feel like a custom home and not have to break the bank. In Feels Like Home, DIY makeover queen Marian Parsons (a.k.a. Miss Mustard Seed) teaches you what she’s learned over the years, sharing budget-friendly practical tips that will inspire you to change your space from “blah” to beautiful, from a builder-grade to character-rich home. Each chapter will guide you through detailed, easy-to-implement tutorials for projects, makeovers, decorating ideas, and tips for handling common challenges. Special note-taking spaces are also included for recording your own design ideas. Room by room, you will be empowered to transform your house into the home of your dreams!