Vern Yip's Vacation at Home

“Enables novices to find their own aesthetic. His fans and those seeking basic design advice will find much to recommend.”
—Library Journal, STARRED REVIEW
“Jam-packed with helpful decorating advice… shares tips like how to pick the right-size sofa, how low pendants should hang, and pretty ways to arrange store-bought flowers.”
—HGTV Magazine
“Not just a coffee-table book filled with beautiful interiors, but a grab-and-go resource on what it takes to create timeless style at home.”
—Los Angeles Times
“Gives you the design formulas and principles you need to achieve that flawless je ne sais quoi in every room of your home. Plus, the beautiful images of his own homes are not to be missed.”
—Popsugar
“Strategic secrets to creating an inviting living space.”
—Oprah.com
“Remarkably practical advice.”
—Atlanta magazine