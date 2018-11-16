Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Vern Yip's Vacation at Home

Vern Yip's Vacation at Home

Design Ideas for Creating Your Everyday Getaway

Vern Yip, veteran interior designer from Trading Spaces and HGTV–and author of the NYT bestseller Vern Yip’s Design Wise– is back to reveal the design tricks and practices that will give any home a serene, luxury retreat-like feel.

We’ve all heard that our home should be our sanctuary, but most of us fall short of that ideal. Too often, the reality is that our homes are just another place for stress and work. Now trusted HGTV and TLC interior designer Vern Yip is here to guide us on confidently creating a home where we can instantly feel relaxed and rejuvenated, while also reflecting our individual style and needs.

In this lush, beautifully illustrated book, Vern shares the tips, tricks, and design principles that 5-star resorts and hotels use to help guests get into vacation mode, and shows how we can duplicate that sense of ease and relaxation (while fitting into our personal design flair). He also opens the doors to some of his clients’ homes to show you how these key design principles can vary with different styles, tastes, and locations. With Vern’s reassuring tone and clear, easy steps, readers can create spaces that can make everyday feel like vacation!

Genre: Nonfiction / House & Home / Decorating

On Sale: August 27th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780762464838

Meet The Author: Vern Yip

Vern Yip has designed his way across America, having reconfigured countless homes during four season’s on TLC’s Trading Spaces, NBC’s Home Intervention, his own HGTV shows Deserving Design with Vern Yip and HGTV’s Urban Oasis, and through his private practice Vern Yip Designs in Atlanta, Georgia. He has been a beloved judge on 8 seasons of HGTV Design Star as well on his own special, Live In Vern’s House. He has a regular column in HGTV magazine and manages his own brand, Vern Yip Home, available at select retailers. He’s also currently appearing on the reboot of TLC’s Trading Spaces. Vern and his family divide their time between their homes in Atlanta, Manhattan, and Florida’s Panhandle.

Praise for Vern Yip's Design Wise

“Enables novices to find their own aesthetic. His fans and those seeking basic design advice will find much to recommend.”
—Library Journal, STARRED REVIEW

 

“Jam-packed with helpful decorating advice… shares tips like how to pick the right-size sofa, how low pendants should hang, and pretty ways to arrange store-bought flowers.”
—HGTV Magazine

 

“Not just a coffee-table book filled with beautiful interiors, but a grab-and-go resource on what it takes to create timeless style at home.”
—Los Angeles Times

 

“Gives you the design formulas and principles you need to achieve that flawless je ne sais quoi in every room of your home. Plus, the beautiful images of his own homes are not to be missed.”
—Popsugar

“Strategic secrets to creating an inviting living space.”
—Oprah.com

 

“Remarkably practical advice.”
—Atlanta magazine