The Knitting Answer Book, 2nd Edition

With expert answers to scores of new knitting questions, Margaret Radcliffe’s classic guide is better than ever. You’ll find a wide assortment of cast ons and bind offs, techniques for beading and knitting backwards, tips for knitting in the round, and strategies for measuring tricky fabrics. Whether you’re a beginner venturing out into the wide world of yarn crafts or a more experienced knitter struggling through complex needlework challenges, The Knitting Answer Book has a solution for every knitting problem you’ll encounter.