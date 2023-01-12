Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Knitting Answer Book, 2nd Edition
Solutions to Every Problem You'll Ever Face; Answers to Every Question You'll Ever Ask
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 30, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
With expert answers to scores of new knitting questions, Margaret Radcliffe’s classic guide is better than ever. You’ll find a wide assortment of cast ons and bind offs, techniques for beading and knitting backwards, tips for knitting in the round, and strategies for measuring tricky fabrics. Whether you’re a beginner venturing out into the wide world of yarn crafts or a more experienced knitter struggling through complex needlework challenges, The Knitting Answer Book has a solution for every knitting problem you’ll encounter.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use