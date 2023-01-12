Free shipping on orders $35+

The Knitting Answer Book, 2nd Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Knitting Answer Book, 2nd Edition

Solutions to Every Problem You'll Ever Face; Answers to Every Question You'll Ever Ask

by Margaret Radcliffe

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 30, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jan 30, 2015

Page Count

440 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781612124056

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Knitting

Description

With expert answers to scores of new knitting questions, Margaret Radcliffe’s classic guide is better than ever. You’ll find a wide assortment of cast ons and bind offs, techniques for beading and knitting backwards, tips for knitting in the round, and strategies for measuring tricky fabrics. Whether you’re a beginner venturing out into the wide world of yarn crafts or a more experienced knitter struggling through complex needlework challenges, The Knitting Answer Book has a solution for every knitting problem you’ll encounter.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less