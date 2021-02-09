From that venue you haven’t made it to yet to the weekend in the Smokies you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Nashville.
- Cool things to do in and around the city: Get your hands dirty at a maker studio, discover a new museum, or get to know some of the local artists on Jefferson Street. Take a dance lesson or songwriting class, scope out thrift stores, or get fitted for custom-made cowboy boots. Catch an up-and-comer at Two Old Hippies or go backstage at the Ryman. Take your bike to the Shelby Bottoms Greenway and grab a beer as a post-ride reward. Feast on Kurdish food, test your tastebuds on hot chicken, or taste your way through Southern barbecue history
- Day trips and weekend getaways: Sip samples at distilleries along the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, or groove to the blues in Memphis. Go whitewater rafting on the Ocoee, take the car out for cruise along the Natchez Trace Parkway, or go camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Experiences broken down by category: Find ideas for each season, activities with kids, outdoor adventures, historic sites, live music, and more
- A local's advice: Whether it’s a bucket-list venue or an under-the-radar vintage shop, local author Margaret Littman knows the ins and outs of Nashville
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses and time allotment, plus tips for avoiding the crowds if you're heading to a popular attraction
