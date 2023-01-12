Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Storey's Guide to Raising Meat Goats, 2nd Edition
Managing, Breeding, Marketing
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 8, 2010. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Discover how raising your own meat goats can be a fun and profitable endeavor. Offering plenty of tips for creating an economically viable operation and identifying niche markets for your products, Storey’s Guide to Raising Meat Goats shows you how to care for a thriving and productive herd full of healthy and happy animals.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use