Maggie Sayer
Maggie Sayer has written numerous articles on animal raising and husbandry. Her Boer goats and dozens of rescued animals share the farm with Sayer and her husband in the Ozark region of Arkansas, where goat production has taken sustainable agriculture by storm.
Storey's Guide to Raising Meat Goats, 2nd Edition
Discover how raising your own meat goats can be a fun and profitable endeavor. Offering plenty of tips for creating an economically viable operation and…