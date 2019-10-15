The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Shepherd's Stone, Book 5

When the Hidden Scrolls hurtle siblings Peter and Mary back in time, they wind up in the middle of David and Goliath’s epic battle.









In the series’ fifth installment, the time-traveling trio wind up in Bethlehem, where they quickly befriend a young David. When David brings food to the Israelite army, Peter and Mary go with him and witness the mighty taunts of the giant Goliath. As the clock runs out, Peter and Mary uncover a treacherous plot, help David prepare to face Goliath, and battle a mischievous and familiar enemy. Children will be on the edge of their seats as the larger-than-life story of David and Goliath hurtles to a close.

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history.