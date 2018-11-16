The ABCs of Halloween

Learn your ABCs in this silly and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters.



A is for Astronaut, M is for Mummy, S is for Spider, and Z is for Zebra! Learn your ABCs with a cast of spooky and silly Halloween characters in this delightful early concept board book. With Lydia Nichol’s fresh yet retro style illustrations, this board book is sure to be the perfect gift for your young trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

