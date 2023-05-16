Mad Hungry Cravings

Introduction

Crave it. Order it. Eat. Repeat. How could I, as a cook, or as a mom, possibly compete? Takeout meals are just too easy—especially when we're busy. And even when we're not busy, cooking can seem so hard, liable to be derailed by the smallest inconvenience. Don't have that six-ounce can of tomato paste? Better order in, eat out, get it to go, nuke it, toast it, reheat it—or just add water.

It's instinctual to yearn for the food of our mothers' and grandmothers' tables, but it may be the foods encountered in the outside world that hold the most sway over our imaginations. I've fed three sons good old-fashioned home cooking day in and day out for more than twenty-five years. Yet, to a boy, as soon as they were old enough to stray from my apron strings, out they walked—down the elevator, out of the building, and up the block to Broadway, where a whole new table of food awaited them. The fabulous New York City streets were a place of convenience and independence from their we-cook-at-home parents.

And so it was that a bowl of homemade steel-cut oats couldn't hold a candle to the delicious instant gratification of bacon, egg, and cheese on a roll at the corner deli, or else tamales from the lady near the subway. After school, a wide range of snacks tempted my boys: pastry from Starbucks, shawarma from the halal truck, hot dogs from Gray's Papaya, fried rice Chinese takeout, or, inevitably, a McDonald's Big Mac and fries.

Often they would fill themselves up before dinner but not really nourish themselves. As a cook and a mom, that really annoyed me. But part of me also gets it: I will never forget my first fast-food French fry, eaten with the babysitter when my parents went out. It was a clever plan, while it lasted, to divert child-me with a boxed burger and fries while Mom and Dad parked me and my brothers with the sitter.

Back then, the suburb of Detroit where I grew up certainly didn't have the many ethnic options of twenty-first-century New York City, but my mom was known to occasionally succumb to the lures of convenience cooking, like the TV dinner. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and apple-cherry cobbler—all neatly tucked into a divided aluminum container—was served once a week on TV tables. My brothers and I loved it!

So how to reconcile these two distinct notions—that we should be eating home-cooked healthy meals, but we also lust to eat things we want and crave? In my resolve to regularly make fresh-cooked food for my kids, I had an epiphany: Copy the food that you want to order in or eat out. Make it tastier and more nourishing. Any time a hankering hits, you're a well-stocked fridge or pantry away from preparing it in your own kitchen.

You know that sloppy, dog-eared file almost every family has of their takeout menus? The thing you desperately riffle through on Tuesday night at six thirty, while hollering out, "Do we want pad thai, General Tso's chicken, or Grandma's pizza?" Well, thanks to the recipes in this book, that file's days will be numbered. Granted, ordering out now and then is a welcome break from the everyday routine of cooking. But remember that home cooking has a lot more value than just the nutritional kind—especially when the bill from ordering in Chinese food is equivalent to half the week's grocery budget. (And that's to say nothing of the unwelcome side effect of puffy fingers, dry mouth, or a tummy ache from the loads of salt, sugar, and preservatives often added to the take-out food.) The sesame chicken you make at home (see page 174), will let you have what you crave, at home, but for less money and with more flavor.

how did we get there?

The fast-food economy over the past half century has dramatically changed our home lives from those of our grandparents and their grandparents. Nourishing ourselves and our families in the preindustrialized home meant planning for the growing, preserving, and cooking of our food on a daily, seasonal basis. But for the last few decades the leap from planting a seed, nurturing its growth, harvesting, cooking, and eating its fruit has been a heck of a giant one.

To many moms' credit, they persevered with simple home cooking over the years—even though the modern conveniences were alluring. Meanwhile, newer fangled prepackaged and engineered foods continued to grab our attention. Yet still, it's a privileged few across socioeconomic lines who routinely eat fresh-cooked food regularly made with good wholesome ingredients.

For many of us today, cooking has largely been handed over to distant high-volume food manufacturers—whether it's procured from a fast-food chain, a restaurant, or the grocery store shelf. Mass-produced food on this scale doesn't mean a cook is chopping onions or peeling tomatoes before they go into the industrial-sized kettle to simmer into a sanitized "meal."

Instead, prechopped produce originates from several different specialized suppliers; the onions and garlic from one distributor, mushrooms and broccoli from another. Vegetables—otherwise known as "inventory"—are cleaned, cut, and shipped in large plastic tubs from the source factory to the central manufacturing location. While this makes good economic sense for the production of industrialized food, there are obvious compromises in the quality and flavor of the finished food we eat. The difference between freshly procured vegetables, hand-chopped in your kitchen before a quick stovetop sauté, and the precut ones exposed to oxygen, machines, plastic packaging, and multiple unknown plastic-gloved hands boils down to the simple sacrifice of taste and nutrition.

Many of the so-called fresh bakeries or pastry shops in our supermarkets are not actually creating the bread or desserts at all. These are also delivered premade, ovenproofed, and par-baked to the destined commercial location only to be finished on site. If you've ever had an esteemed bakery's croissant—baked crusty and flaky outside with a moistly coiled puffed dough inside—then surely you must wonder what the heck those flying-saucer-sized, soft and dry throughout, so-called croissants that come from a commercial purveyor are. They are mere figments of their former selves.

ground zero of our health is what we eat—time to take out in!

Many of us mothers will admit that frozen pizza, chicken nuggets, and packaged mac 'n' cheese frequently are default mealtime solutions. And if the nuggets and noodles are organic, it's dinner served almost, but not quite, guilt-free. Guilt dogs us mothers like nothing else when it comes to feeding our kids. The same can't be said about college kids, though, who live on chicken (wings, not fingers), fast-food burgers, and take-out pizza too. Whether it's fingers, wings, or nuggets, a steady diet of any of these is no way to nourish a body. Add in the average employee's office break at the java-spot-du-jour for a four-dollar calorie-rich mocha-choka-loca and a cardboard pastry and you begin to realize that for many of us, home cooking truly has been supplanted by distant food-service machines.

We've reached an imbalanced situation where we spend more money to eat inferior food out, and in the process, we not only jeopardize our health but also deprive ourselves of less expensive, tastier, and healthier home-cooked meals. And there is no healthier diet than fresh food—vegetables, fruits, whole grains, meat, poultry, and seafood—eaten in moderation.

cook what you crave

Roll up your sleeves and get into the kitchen and you can produce anything you want to eat right now! Lose the middleman who stands between you and enjoying the food you crave at home. This book shows how you can make all those dishes you enjoy eating out of the house—at home. Anything can be made better at home—tastier, healthier, more affordable—plus you get the rich rewards of sitting around a home table with family and friends in a less rushed manner—communicating, savoring, and sharing stories around your table rather than scarfing down dinner at a fast-food joint or forking it out from a white cardboard container in front of the television.

Try this experiment: Call to order in a plain pizza, and as soon as you put down the phone, make Classic Tomato Soup (page 61) and grilled cheese sandwiches. Set the timer and see which is faster. It's the same foods—bread, tomatoes, and cheese—but when it's cooked with fresh, flavorful, healthy ingredients, it can be knock-it-out-of-the-park delicious.

Shopping is half the hike to cooking. If there is something—anything—in the pantry, you can feed yourself. There's always something to cook that's at least half as good as the best takeout or twice as good as the worst (see, for example, Mac 'n' Cheese, page 194).

Even the crappiest fast food adds up to more money spent than the same amount for good homemade meals. With few exceptions (and I don't mean Jamba Juice), this is unhealthy "shortcut" food with the potential to lead to a host of ills. In order to avoid the telephone, you need to shop weekly and make sure your pantry, freezer, and fridge are well stocked. Just knowing you can do this is a revelation. That favorite pad thai (see page 196) or beef satay (see page 140) is a mere equipped-kitchen and prep-cook-job away from your lips.

This book includes recipes for the foods we've usually handed over to others to make, the ones we like to order in or take out, from ethnic spots serving Italian, Greek, Chinese, or Japanese; from old-fashioned soda fountains, street carts, and burger joints; from chicken shacks, roadhouses, grills, concession stands, and ice cream trucks. Eat them out now and then, but ease a few handmade versions into your own repertoire. Sideline the prepackaged meals from the commercial grocery shelf or freezer while you create a few of those recipes from scratch yourself, like Brined and Fried Chicken (page 170), just as Grandma did. The recipes here draw from the wealth of inspiration in the outside world and will bring it into your own cooking and eating experience at home. Connected to the stories and the sources they spring from, these dishes teach us about people and places.

So leave the sandy, bruised lettuce, sugary-sweet dressings, and preservative-laden croutons of the salad buffet behind for the salads on pages 92–113. Capture the alluring flavors of your favorite Indian restaurant with a simplified Chicken Tikka Masala (page 171) or pull a handmade sweet and tangy Lemon Icey from your own freezer (page 289). Maybe you just make your mama's meat loaf and mashed potatoes (see pages 152 and 215) or simmer a big pot of childhood chili (see page 156). But cook what you crave at home! Excavate your own taste memories and assemble that personal recipe box. Restore your food traditions and make new ones. Reclaim your home kitchen!

break the fast first

Chapter One

Breakfast

Bursting-Hot Berries

blueberry buttermilk pancakes

makes 12 pancakes

There are times when all I need to be happy is a stack of golden, buttery flapjacks. Rivulets of hot, sweet maple syrup dripping off the pancakes and flooding a salty Double Pork Sausage (page 34) is my idea of heaven. Tangy buttermilk contrasts with the sweet blueberries, but you can make this recipe with whatever berries you have on hand.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup fresh or thawed frozen blueberries

2 cups buttermilk (well shaken before measuring)

2 large eggs

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Vegetable oil for cooking

Unsalted butter and maple syrup for serving

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and sugar in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Toss the blueberries with 2 tablespoons of the dry mixture in a medium bowl and set aside (see Note). Make a well in the center of the dry mixture and add the buttermilk, eggs, and lemon zest. Whisk together the wet ingredients, gradually incorporating the dry mixture, mixing just until combined; some small lumps should remain in the batter. Fold in the blueberries. Let stand for 10 minutes. Preheat a double-burner griddle or a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Brush the griddle or pan with vegetable oil and ladle ⅓ cup of the batter per pancake onto the griddle. When small bubbles appear across the surface of the pancakes and the edges lift from the griddle, flip and continue cooking until golden brown on the second side and springy to the touch, about 3 minutes total. Serve with butter and maple syrup as they are done, then continue with the rest of the batter.

Dusting the berries with some of the flour mixture before folding them into the batter allows the dry floured berries to get "caught" throughout the batter, rather than collecting in the bottom of the bowl, as a handful of slick fresh berries will do. If using frozen berries, fold them in very gently at the end to avoid entirely bluish-purple-toned flapjacks.

Buttermilk For most people, the buttermilk left over after using a small quantity in a recipe ends up festering in the back of the refrigerator. And weeks later, when you go to check to see whether it's still good, you can't really tell, because it's sour by nature, and so you just chuck it. Instead, plan to put it to good use. Transform it into a Strawberry Buttermilk Shake (page 260), or use it to coat Chicken-Fried Steak (page 160), or do what my mom does: make soup.

Nutshell recipe: cold creamy tomato soup For a quick, healthy, cold soup, blend equal parts buttermilk and tomato juice. Stir in chopped scallions and fresh dill.

Porcine Pinnacle

double pork sausage

serves 4

You cannot—repeat, cannot—go wrong with a cured-smoked pork product in a dish, but if you can find a way to double it down at the breakfast table, you've hit the flavor jackpot. I love to serve these bacon-wrapped sausages with sweet breakfast fare like Apple-Maple French Toast (page 37) or Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes (page 32) as a super-satisfying savory, salty counterpunch.

8 pork breakfast sausages

4 slices bacon, cut crosswise in half

Preheat the oven to 450°F with a rack in the upper third position. Put a small baking sheet in the oven to preheat for 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile, wrap 1 piece of bacon around the middle of each sausage. Arrange the wrapped sausages seam side down on the heated baking sheet and cook for 20 minutes, or until the sausages are cooked through and the bacon is gold and crisp on the edges. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Everyone in my household needs at least 3 of these. I wrap the sausages in advance, place them on a platter, and refrigerate. When I'm ready for breakfast, I place them on the preheated baking sheet and cook. I also like that they cook in the oven while I'm making my French toast or pancakes on the stovetop.

Coffee Going without coffee will not make my day! When I travel and come across an interesting roaster or coffee shop, I bring home some beans as a souvenir. Otherwise, I'm good with high-quality dark roast whole beans over ground beans. I prefer French roast or Sumatran from the market or a can of Illy-brand beans. I keep the beans in the freezer.

Do-Ahead and Addictive

ham and cheese strata

serves 6 to 8

I first encountered this dish as a little girl, when my mom's friend hosted a catered Thanksgiving brunch. I thought it was a fancy casserole that only a "professional" could make, which is pretty funny when I think about it now. A strata is a caterer's dream, and it's also one of the simplest dishes for a home cook when entertaining. Prep and refrigerate it uncooked the night before. Pop it in the oven just before brunch, leaving the stovetop free for other tasks.

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature

10 large eggs

2½ cups whole milk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (pimentón) or sweet paprika

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 loaf of Pullman or sandwich bread, cut into 1-inch squares

1 pound boiled or baked deli ham, chopped into ½-inch dice

5 scallions, thinly sliced

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Butter a 2½- to 3-quart baking dish with the softened butter. Whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, paprika, and salt in a large bowl. Arrange half the bread in the bottom of the baking dish. Top with half the ham, scallions, and cheese. Repeat, layering the rest of the bread and then the remaining ham, scallions, and cheese, pressing them down as necessary to fit in the baking dish. Carefully pour over the egg mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the oven to 325°F with a rack in the middle position. Bake the strata, uncovered, for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, until puffed and lightly golden brown. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Decorative Baking Dishes A recipe like this, cooked and served in the same vessel, is worthy of a handsome rectangular or oval baking dish. Beautiful hand-painted clay, colorful enamel cast-iron, or sleeker porcelain versions—all are worth investing in. I have an eclectic collection of them, accumulated over time, and I love to mix instead of match. And one of these makes a great shower or wedding gift. We don't always buy for ourselves items that end up being used over and over.

Sweet, Golden, and Custardy

apple-maple french toast

serves 4 to 6

Along with pancakes, French toast is one of the few sugary-sweet breakfasts I brought my children up eating. This version is best when there's a slight nip in the air and apples are at their sweetest. I like to eat mine with a salty runny-yolk fried egg on the side, naturally (see Egg Evangelist, page 40).

6 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Ground cinnamon

6 slices bread

About 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 apples, peeled, cored, and sliced into ⅓-inch slices

2 tablespoons water

½ cup maple syrup

Whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, and a dash of cinnamon in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add the slices of bread in a single layer and turn (occasionally) until all the egg is absorbed. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter, add the apples, turning to coat with butter, and cook over medium-high heat until they start to caramelize. Add the water and cook until it has evaporated and until the apples are tender, about 4 more minutes. Add the maple syrup and another dash of cinnamon and simmer for 1 minute to combine. Remove from the heat but keep warm while you make the toast. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. (If your skillet isn't large enough, cook in batches.) Add the soaked bread and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes, adding more butter to the skillet if needed. Arrange the French toast on a serving plate and top with the apple-maple mixture and, if you'd like, more butter.

Apples Any apple will do here. I'm a big believer in using what is on hand and not feeling pressured to have the perfect ingredient before you can cook. But if you have the choice, seek out a tart apple like Granny Smith, Cortland, or Winesap.

Lost bread (a literal translation of the French pain perdu) is old bread that's perfect for French toast. Because it's dry and porous, it will suck up the egg mixture. You can use slices from a fresh loaf, but if you have the time, lay the slices out on a baking sheet overnight uncovered or dry it out slightly in a 250°F oven for several minutes.

V-egg-ie Wedges

asparagus and spinach frittata

serves 8

Another one-pan breakfast or brunch dish that is simple to prepare, healthy, and delicious—and this one is seasonally spring. The tangy sauce is a zippy taste counterpoint to the gentle egg-vegetable flavor. Room-temperature wedges of frittata are well suited for wrapping up to take on the go.

Frittata

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed

1½ teaspoons coarse salt

½ lemon

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound fresh spinach, steamed and chopped, or one 10-ounce package chopped frozen spinach, thawed and drained

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

10 large eggs

1½ cups whole milk

Sauce

1 tablespoon salt-packed capers, rinsed and chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 scallions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

For the frittata, preheat the oven to 375°F with a rack in the middle position. Heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil (see Note, page 171). When it shimmers, add the asparagus and ½ teaspoon of the salt and cook, tossing occasionally, until the asparagus is crisp-tender and brown in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the asparagus to a plate, squeeze the juice of the lemon over it, and let cool. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, spinach, pepper, and the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and cook until the spinach is warmed through, about 1 minute. Whisk the eggs and milk in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Pour into the skillet and cook, stirring constantly, just until the eggs begin to scramble but are still very wet. Remove from the heat. Distribute the asparagus in a single layer over the eggs, pressing them gently into the eggs. Transfer to the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the frittata is set. Meanwhile, for the sauce, combine the capers, parsley, scallions, oil, vinegar, and salt in a small bowl. Slice the frittata into wedges and serve with the sauce.

A frittata is the little black dress of egg dishes. Think of it as the canvas for any manner of adornment. Vegetables, meats, or cheeses can be combined with the eggs or layered in to suit your fancy. This basic technique starts stovetop, with beaten eggs cooked in a skillet with some oil or butter, and then transferred to the oven to cook evenly throughout and puff up the top in the process. It's equally satisfying for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack, eaten hot, cool, or at room temperature.

Frozen spinach is an excellent item to utilize if fresh spinach is not required. However, if using fresh spinach, clean and steam in a covered pot until collapsed (4 to 5 minutes for 1 pound). Cool, drain, and chop.

All–in-One Short Order

hash brown egg topper

serves 5 or 6

Eggs with runny yolks snuggled into golden potato divots are as simple and delicious as it gets: the prototypical egg combo found in your favorite breakfast joint, except you serve five (my family) or six people from one pan.

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more if needed

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced lengthwise and then halved

3 slices bacon (optional)

4 baked potatoes (see page 123), cubed (including skin)

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

5 or 6 large eggs

Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and let it melt. Add the onions, peppers, and bacon, if using, and cook until the bacon is cooked, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the potatoes, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste and let sit to brown on the bottom a couple of minutes; add a little more butter if needed. Reduce the heat to medium-low, flip the potatoes, and brown on the other side for 2 minutes or so. Make 5 or 6 shallow holes in the potato mixture. Add a dot of butter to each hole and crack in an egg. Put a pinch of salt on each egg. Sprinkle in some water to create steam, cover, and cook for about 3 minutes, until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

Egg Evangelist My friend says that I've never met a food I wouldn't put an egg on—especially at breakfast. I'll fry up an egg to top almost any reheated leftovers. And it always works! I buy large eggs, not jumbo or medium, because most baking recipes specify large eggs. And, unless separating the yolk and white for baking, I keep them together: surely a study someday will alert us to the danger of egg-white-only omelets?

Potato Pontification If baked potatoes are on the dinner menu, throw a few extra into the oven for the next morning. And even when they aren't, put in some extra potatoes to cook when the oven is cranked. They are a true breakfast friend. For heaven's sakes, if you're in a hurry, just leave the skin on; I often do. It's where most of the fiber is, along with extra vitamins and minerals. It can look cool too.

For Loggers or Pregnant Women

lumberjack breakfast sandwich

makes 2 sandwiches

My morning pregnancy craving was the lumberjack special at the corner diner. My husband, stunned as he was at the volume of this city girl's consumption, dubbed it the "jackhammer operators' special." The all-in-one plate included every type of salty breakfast meat possible, along with eggs, hash browns, and pancakes or French toast. This sandwich takes its inspiration from those days. Over the years, we've concocted all kinds of breakfast sandwiches 'cause they're so damn convenient: wrap and go. This one is for anyone who is calorie-courageous!

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 leftover baked potato, cubed

1 small onion, chopped